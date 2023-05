The first long-term evolution attempt to create new varieties of multicellular organisms in the lab has been started by scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Their study, which was published in Nature, details how after 3,000 generations of in-lab evolution, their model organism "snowflake yeast" developed to become physically stronger and more than 20,000 times larger than its predecessor. The Multicellularity Long-Term Evolution Experiment (MuLTEE), which the team expects to continue for decades, has now published its first significant report.

Due to evolution, snowflake yeast now forms groupings that are more than 20,000 times bigger than those of its ancestors. They grew from being invisible to the naked eye to fruit fly size, with over 500,000 cells. The unique snowflake yeast developed new material qualities and became as robust and durable as wood.