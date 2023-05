A 13-year-long study has found that bat and bird deaths from wind turbines rise appreciably during migration periods. The data collected between 2009 and 2021 covered around 30 percent of all wind turbine locations in the United States and could be used to implement strategies to protect migratory birds and bats in the future,

The study, published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, discovered this by counting daily carcass numbers at turbine sites across recorded dates. Bats were more heavily impacted (no pun intended) by the wind turbines, with a total of 10,291 bats killed in total over the day's carcasses were tallied. Birds faired a little better, with around 2/3 fewer fatalities at 3,789.