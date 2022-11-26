120 million year old bird-like dinosaur discovered with frog in its stomach

The dinosaur named Daurlong wangi was found to be a type of mid-sized dromaeosaurid – a group of bird-like predatory dinosaurs that primarily fed on fish, mammals, and other dinosaurs.

The Daurlong Wangi dinosaur Wang et al 2022/ Wikimedia

“Dromaeosauridae is a clade of small- to mid-sized theropod dinosaurs known from the Cretaceous of both hemispheres,” said Xuri Wang from the Institute of Geology at the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences.

A rich diversity of dinosaurs

“The Early Cretaceous Jehol Biota from north-eastern China has provided a rich diversity of dromaeosaurids, the majority of which referred to Microraptorinae,” Dr. Wang added.

The impressively maintained skeleton was almost complete and was found at the Pigeon Hill locality of the Longjiang Formation in Inner Mongolia.

“The holotype of Daurlong wangi is an almost complete and articulated skeleton with a length of about 1.5 m,” the scientists said.

The fossil also featured the partial skeleton of an ancient frog in its gut contents, marking the first case of such intestinal preservation in a dinosaur closely related to birds.

The fossil found in China. Scientific Reports

“The reconstruction of the gastrointestinal track in extinct species, including dinosaurs, could be inferred, indirectly, from gut content remains; less frequently by the analysis of coprolite contents; and rarely from exceptionally preserved remnants of the soft tissues,” the scientists added.