Spain's Advanced Nanosatellite Systems for Earth-observation Research (ANSER) mission is set to launch a trio of CubeSats that will revolutionize Earth observation by flying in formation, akin to a flock of birds.

These shoebox-sized satellites will demonstrate an innovative approach to imaging Earth's waters and maintaining their positions in space.

The ANSER mission, developed by the Spanish Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA), aims to emulate the behavior of birds flying in formation, where one bird leads, and the others follow.

“ANSER is also the Latin name for the wild goose, a good example of birds flying in formation, adopting a leader-follower protocol, which is what our mission is emulating,” noted Santiago Rodriguez Bustabad, who oversees the mission, in a statement.