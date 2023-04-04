Bird-like Troodon dinosaurs shared communal nests about 75 million years ago

A new study has unraveled some unique characteristics of Troodons that lived in North America approximately 74 million years ago. It has highlighted how these carnivorous species laid eggs, lived, and evolved.

Researchers from Goethe University Frankfurt in Germany led this study.

They were able to regulate body-temperatures

This six-foot-tall dinosaur possessed several bird-like characteristics, including light and hollow bones, two legs, and fully developed feathery wings. However, because these extinct creatures were so massive, they couldn't fly. Moreover, Troodon females laid asymmetric eggs similar to modern birds rather than round reptile eggs.

The team examined well-preserved Troodon egg shells for this new study. They focused on the calcium carbonate shredded by the eggshells using a technique known as "dual-clumped isotope thermometry."

Using this technique, they could determine the temperatures and speed at which the eggs were produced.

The findings revealed that eggshells were produced at around 107.6°F (42°C), which later dropped to 86°F (30°C). “The isotopic composition of Troodon eggshells provides evidence that these extinct animals had a body temperature of 107.6°F (42°C) and that they were able to reduce it to about 86°F (30°C), like modern birds,” said Mattia Tagliavento, the lead author of the study, in a statement.