Did bird wings evolve from velociraptors? New study suggests yes

It is known that certain lineages of the dinosaurs that lived millions of years ago gave rise to current birds. In order to explain some of the distinctive characteristics of birds, such as feathers and bone structure, experts have turned to dinosaurs.

Dinosaurs known as theropods, including Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor, had arms rather than wings. It would be easier to understand how the contemporary bird branch of the tree of life evolved from arms to wings if researchers could locate evidence of an early version of the propatagium in these dinosaurs.

The propatagium comprises soft tissues that do not fossilize effectively, if at all. Therefore, it may not be able to find direct proof. Instead, scientists were forced to devise a ruse to ascertain whether or not a propatagium was present in a specimen.

This comparison between theropod arms and bird wings. University of Tokyo

“The solution we came up with to assess the presence of a propatagium was to collect data about the angles of joints along the arm, or wing, of a dinosaur or bird,” said Yurika Uno, a graduate student at Hirasawa's lab.

Researchers concluded that the famous Velociraptor belonged to a group of dinosaurs known as the maniraptoran theropods, where the propatagium most likely arose. This was backed up when the researchers identified the propatagium in preserved soft tissue fossils. This research means it’s now known when the propatagium came into being, leading researchers to the next question of how it came to be.