Bitcoin is even less sustainable than beef farming and fossil fuels, research reveals

The study carried out over a period of five years looked at the carbon dioxide emissions associated with Bitcoin usage and the monetary value of the climate damage it caused.

The researchers also found that continued usage of Bitcoin in its current form was disastrous and would cause irreparable social and environmental damage in the future.

Climate damage caused by Bitcoin

The researchers found that during the period of their study, the carbon emissions from a single unit of Bitcoin went from less than a tonne (metric ton) to 113 tonnes (124 metric tons).

According to the researchers' analyses, each Bitcoin mined in 2021 resulted in climate damages of around US$11,315. Taken together, this would result in climate damages of over $3.7 billion in that single year alone.

To put it into perspective with other activities that are not environment friendly, the researchers converted the damages to a percentage of Bitcoin's market value and found it to be 35 percent. This would mean that for every US dollar worth of Bitcoin, 35 cents was the climate damage from it.

In comparison, the climate damage of natural gas was found to be 46 cents, while that of gasoline from crude oil was 41 cents. Bitcoin's climate damages fared worse than beef farming as well which is pegged at 33 cents and far worse than mining for gold, which is estimated to be four cents. None of the activities mentioned are considered sustainable by experts.