The Black Death triggered 'a form of Darwinian evolution' that gave rise to modern immunity, suggests new study

The Black Death, caused by Y. pestis, eliminated between 30% and 50% of the population

Between 1346 and 1350, Yersinia pestis (Y. pestis) bacteria swept throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Northern Africa, causing the Black Death. The virus killed between 30 and 50 percent of the population at the time. The significant mortality rate indicates there was little to no preexisting immune response to Y. pestis in these regions.

Mortality rates dropped during future plague outbreaks over the following 400 years, which may have been due to altered cultural customs or pathogen evolution. Still, this could also signify the genetic adaptation of humans to the bacterium (which this new study relates to).

Ancient DNA samples taken from people who passed away before, during, and after The Black Death were analyzed

Luis Barreiro and colleagues examined 516 ancient DNA samples taken from people who passed away before, during, or shortly after Black Death. The evolution of genetic variation in immune-related genes was investigated using outbreaks in London, UK (318 samples), and throughout Denmark (198 samples). For the primary analysis, 206 of these samples were used in total.

The samples were dated using historical records and radiocarbon dating. They included those of people buried in a plague cemetery in London who had passed away between 1348 and 1349.

'Yes, it is a form of Darwinian evolution (or positive selection)'

The researchers discovered evidence of positive selection of genetic variants in immune-related genes during and after the Black Death. They found 245 genetic variants significantly different in London's pre- and post-Black Death samples.