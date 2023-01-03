A black hole is burping radiation and scientists are trying to find out why

In some circumstances, though, the supermassive black hole can reheat the gas that surrounds it by sending out violent outbursts from its center. This process, called feedback, can prevent the cooling down of the atmosphere and the subsequent formation of a star.

Why do scientists study feedback from black holes?

Jets of radiation that are part of the feedback from a supermassive black hole can carve out large cavities inside the hot plasma of the galaxy clusters. As the gas moves farther from the cluster center, it is replaced by large bubbles that can emit radiation, the press release said.

Displaying such large volumes of gas needs massive amounts of energy. However, scientists haven't still figured out the source of this energy, and by studying what remains in these cavities, astronomers hope to find out how they are formed.

What did the researchers find?

The international collaboration of researchers from institutes in Italy, Germany, Russia, Canada, and the U.S. used the MUSTANG-2 receiver on the Green Bank Telescope located in West Virginia to image the galaxy cluster MS0735 constellation Camelopardalis, located 2.6 billion light years away from us.

During their observation, the researchers used the Sunyaev-Zeldovich (SZ) effect, which looks at the subtle distortion in the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation due to scattering by hot electrons in the gas of a galaxy cluster. The CMB was emitted 380,000 years thousand years after the Big Bang. The SZ effect signal as observed by the MUSTANG-2 receivers on the GBT telescope primarily measures thermal pressure, the press release said.

Observation made by Chandra X ray Observatory on the left and the Green Bank Telescope on the right NASA Chandra X Ray Observatory & the NSF's Green Bank Observatory.

"With the power of MUSTANG-2, we are able to see into these cavities and start to determine precisely what they are filled with, and why they don’t collapse under pressure," said Tony Mroczkowski, an astronomer with the European Southern Observatory, who was part of the international collaboration.