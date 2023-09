A Sun-like star in a galaxy near ours is slowly being eaten by a relatively small black hole.

Though it's small for a black hole, it is extremely active and devours the equivalent mass of three Earths every time the star passes close by, a press statement reveals.

The astronomers behind the discovery, from the University of Leicester, believe it provides a "missing link" in our knowledge of black holes interacting with and disrupting stars.

A black hole devouring a star

The new observations suggest there may be a whole host of undiscovered stars that are being gradually devoured by a nearby black hole.