NASA catches a black hole gobbling up a star in an unusual way

Researchers at Nasa hope to identify more complex black hole-feeding behaviors by observing such events. A new study published in the Astrophysical Journal mentions their work using Nasa's NuSTAR (Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array) to observe the rise in high-energy X-ray light around the black hole after the star was completely ruptured due to the gravitational force of the black hole. The activity is followed by the formation of a hot structure above the black hole called a corona.

NuSTAR, which is sensitive to observing such wavelengths of light and the distance, enabled researchers to capture the process of the corona's formation and its evolution.

"The work demonstrates how the destruction of a star by a black hole – a process formally known as a tidal disruption event – could be used to understand better what happens to material that’s captured by one of these behemoths before it’s fully devoured," said a release.

The importance of AT2021ehb

AT2021ehb is of particular interest to researchers as its short duration of tidal disruption helps them to analyze how the gravitational force of a black hole influences the material around it, the pattern of lights formed, and its physical transformation.

"Tidal disruption events are a sort of cosmic laboratory. They’re our window into the real-time feeding of a massive black hole lurking in the center of a galaxy," said study co-author Suvi Gezari, an astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore.