Spotted: Runaway black hole leaving behind a trail of stars

The potential rogue black hole was detected in Hubble Telescope images.

If further observations confirm the celestial object's discovery, it could provide weight to a 50-year-old theory.

“This was a bit of serendipity,” said Yale’s Pieter van Dokkum, lead astronomer for the multi-institution research team.

“We noticed an almost straight line of light in the Hubble images that pointed to the heart of a galaxy. As we had never seen something like that before, we decided to investigate it a month later with the Low-Resolution Imaging Spectrometer on the Keck I telescope.”

The researchers speculate that the event resulted from three black holes that came together about 40 million years ago in the aftermath of the collisions of their host galaxies. This galactic pileup unleashed solid gravitational forces that saw one of the black holes speeding away from the " accident scene.”

A velocity of 4 million miles per hour

Now, the researchers estimate that the mass of the black hole is as much as the mass of 10 million suns, and it is racing through space with a velocity of 4 million miles per hour. It drags behind it a line of gas that is 200 light-years long.