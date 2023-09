An international team of scientists has made significant strides in understanding the magnetic field transport processes in black hole accretion flows and the formation of magnetically arrested disks (MADs) near black holes, according to a recent study published in Science on August 31.

As material is drawn toward a black hole, it forms a swirling disk that emits X-rays, optical light, and occasionally a visible jet of energy in the form of radio waves.

Theoretical predictions suggested that if this disk had a sufficiently strong magnetic field, it could push back against the gravitational pull of the black hole and temporarily halt the process of material falling into it.