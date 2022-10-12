A black hole spewed out the remains of a star years after consuming it

In a never-before-seen observation, the astronomers found that the black hole was ejecting, or regurgitating, the stellar material it consumed three years ago. The new finding could help the scientific community to better understand the feeding behavior of black holes and the crucial role it plays throughout the cosmos.

"No one has ever seen anything like this before"

A new study detailing the astronomers' findings suggests the black hole is ejecting these stellar remnants at half the speed of light. The researchers don't understand why it took three years for this to occur, and they don't know what processes would have been acted on the stellar remains throughout that time period.

"This caught us completely by surprise — no one has ever seen anything like this before," explained Yvette Cendes, a research associate at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA) and lead author of the study. Cendes added that the behavior could be compared to someone "burping" after a meal.

Cendes and her colleagues spotted the never-before-seen phenomenon while re-observing black holes that had recently eaten stars in a phenomenon known as a tidal disruption event (TDE). In radio data captured in June 2021 by the Very Large Array (VLA) in New Mexico, they saw that the black hole in question had mysteriously started reanimating.

“We applied for Director’s Discretionary Time on multiple telescopes, which is when you find something so unexpected, you can’t wait for the normal cycle of telescope proposals to observe it,” Cendes said. “All the applications were immediately accepted.”