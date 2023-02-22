Scientists observe black hole with mass of 20 million suns escaping galaxy

A runaway supermassive black hole

The scientists behind the discovery discovered the runaway black hole in Hubble Space Telescope observations of the dwarf galaxy RCP 28, located roughly 7.5 billion light-years from Earth.

They detected a bright streak of light in those images, prompting them to conduct follow-up observations of the region using the Keck telescope in Hawaii.

With the Keck telescope data, they determined that the streak measures more than 200,000 light-years across — meaning it's rough twice the width of the Milky Way — and it's likely made of compressed star-forming gas. The researchers tracked that streak of gas back to the galaxy's center, where a supermassive black hole would typically reside.

The researchers determined that this jumping black hole measures an estimated 20 million times the sun's mass and is speeding away from its galaxy at a massive 3.5 million mph (5.6 million km/h), or roughly 4,500 times the speed of sound.

"Clear evidence" of supermassive black hole escaping galaxy

The researchers conducted extensive analysis of their data to determine the streak of gas wasn't some other phenomenon, such as high-powered jets that are known to shoot away from supermassive black holes.