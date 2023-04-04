Astronomers detect black holes 10 times the size of our Sun near Earth

New black holes detected surprisingly near Earth

Gaia BH1 is a relatively tiny 1,560 light-years from our solar system, meaning it is almost three times closer than the previous record holder. Gaia BH2 is a little further away, though it's still located a relatively close 3,800 light-years from Earth.

Both black holes are located within the Milky Way galaxy and are roughly 10 times more massive than our Sun.

Though it's surprising that such massive objects could exist so close to Earth without being detected for so long, black holes are notoriously difficult to detect.

Unlike most black holes that have been detected to date, no remnants of other stars or gas clouds are floating near Gaia BH1 and Gaia BH2 – scientists have traditionally detected the cosmic giants by finding these remnants left over after the black hole ingests a neighboring space object.

Scientists refer to black holes that aren't snacking on stars or other objects as "dormant" or inactive black holes. As Gaia BH1 and Gaia BH2 are dormant, the scientists had to use a different method to detect the black holes. They detailed their method in a new paper in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

New method allows scientists to detect dormant black holes

The researchers detected the two black holes by carefully observing and tracking the movement of two sun-like stars orbiting the space giants.