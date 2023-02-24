NASA detects giant black holes about to collide in dwarf galaxies

These dual unions may provide insight into our Universe's infancy - when paired black holes were more widespread and ever-present than they are now!

How was the discovery made?

The galaxy pairs are smaller, making their fainter light signatures harder to see. This makes the observations challenging for researchers. These galaxies consist of stars with a total mass of less than 3 billion times that of the Sun. On the other hand, our own Milky Way holds around 60 billion Suns.

So, to make the discovery, researchers had to combine data from various telescopes. For instance, X-ray results from Chandram, optical results from the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope, and infrared results from WISE.

Abell 133 is a magnificent duo of galaxies that have recently merged, and it's earned the nickname "Mirabilis." This name pays homage to an endangered hummingbird known for its long tail - similar to the beautiful streamers stretching out from this celestial collision.

As for Abell 1758S, the galaxies aren't yet joined to the same extent. Therefore, they are given two nicknames: Vinteul and Elstir. It appears that these two galaxies are currently linked by a bridge of gas and stars and haven't yet merged fully.