New research by Northwestern University has revealed that black holes eat up their surrounding environment much faster than previously believed.

Black holes' interaction with neighboring matter is often referred to as "eating". While black holes don't consume food like living beings, their immense gravitational pull enables them to attract nearby objects such as gas, dust, and even other stars.

Classical accretion disk theory expects slow disk evolution

The new study, according to a press release, used 3D simulations to discover that the massive celestial objects rip through their accretion disk, essentially consuming it at dizzying speeds.

An accretion disk refers to a swirling disk of matter spiraling into a black hole that occurs when the object is in a binary system with a companion star or when it is surrounded by a cloud of gas and dust. These elements are attracted to the black hole by its strong gravitational pull.