Blinking helped our ancestors evolve from water to land, finds study

On average, it has been estimated that most individuals blink around 15 to 20 times per minute. Humans blink to protect, moisten, and clear debris from our eyes and occasionally communicate through it.

But have you ever wondered how and why this trait evolved in our ancestors and other animals?

Thanks to the mudskipper, we may now have some answers, a peculiar blinking fish. A new study by biologists Thomas Stewart from Penn State and Brett Aiello from Seton Hill University documented this unusual fish's blinking behavior.

“Our study, which considered the behavior and anatomy of a living fish that underwent a transition to life on land, similar to the earliest tetrapods, helps us to reimagine how and why these early tetrapods might have been blinking,” said Aiello, in an official statement.

Examining the blinking behavior of the fish

This study shows how these amphibious fish evolved blinking behavior, which could help explain how this trait appeared in our ancestors.

Blinking, it turns out, was one of the characteristics that allowed the transition to life on land in a group of animals called tetrapods, which includes mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians. This evolution occurred approximately 375 million years ago, as per the study.

“Studying how this behavior first evolved has been challenging because the anatomical changes that allow blinking are mostly in soft tissues, which don’t preserve well in the fossil record. The mudskipper, which evolved its blinking behavior independently, gives us the opportunity to test how and why blinking might have evolved in a living fish that regularly leaves the water to spend time on land,” said Stewart.