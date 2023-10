A team of scientists from Washington State University has discovered a protein that helps a dangerous bacteria survive and spread in ticks. The bacteria, called Anaplasma phagocytophilum, causes anaplasmosis, a disease that can make people very sick.

The researchers, who shared their findings in the journal mBio, aim to gain insight into the protein's functioning to discover methods for halting bacterial infection in ticks and humans. Jason Park, the study's lead author and an assistant research professor at WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine, stated, "Blocking this protein could potentially disrupt the transmission cycle and prevent the disease."