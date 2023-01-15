Blue hydrogen: How fuel industry's 'fictional substance' can mislead

Meanwhile, China unveiled a plan in March which includes deploying 50,000 hydrogen vehicles by 2025 and early December saw the first hydrogen-fuelled tractors and forklifts leave the assembly line at a new plant in Guangdong province.

The colors of hydrogen

Hydrogen is produced in multiple ways. A color spectrum is used to render it simple. “Grey” and “brown/black” hydrogen come from fossil gas (methane) and coal (brown or black coal) respectively – a process that, for every tonne of hydrogen, emits between ten and 12 tonnes of CO₂ for grey hydrogen and 18 to 20 for brown.

“Blue” is the same process except the carbon dioxide is supposed to be captured and stored underground. And “green” hydrogen is conventionally defined as generated from splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity.

But only 0.04 percent of hydrogen is green, and blue hydrogen is less than 1 percent. The rest is grey or brown, most of which is used in oil refineries and for manufacturing ammonia and methanol. It’s an enormous industry which emits more CO₂ than all of Britain and France combined.

It is widely hoped that a silver lining of today’s high gas prices will be green hydrogen becoming a cost-competitive alternative to dirty fuels in boilers, shipping tankers and steelworks furnaces. Unfortunately, without electricity market reform, this opportunity is likely to be squandered.

And while the buzz around the hydrogen economy intensifies, a closer look suggests the fuel is less a spearhead for a green transition and more the subject of an elaborate bait-and-switch operation by oil companies.

Which type of hydrogen is truly 'green?'

Green hydrogen is essential for decarbonization: to replace fossil fuels in steelmaking, ammonia production for fertilizers and possibly shipping and trucking – processes which are difficult to electrify.