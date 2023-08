In the age of social media, captivating images can spread like wildfire, tempting thousands of viewers within seconds.

However, a recent viral sensation on X (formerly Twitter) serves as a reminder that not everything you see is as it seems, especially when it comes to the world of science.

Two photographs, which collectively garnered over 183,000 views (at the time of writing), described as showing vibrant, blue molten rock erupting from a volcano in Ethiopia, have been scientifically debunked.

What is 'blue lava,' scientifically?

Although the images themselves are genuine, they do not depict the phenomenon they were captioned to portray. Contrary to the popular belief that these snapshots captured "blue lava," the blue coloration was not due to molten rock.