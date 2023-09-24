Blue light exposure in male rats leads to early puberty

Teenagers go through a number of physical, psychological, and emotional changes as they transition from infancy to adulthood through a process known as puberty, which is a normal and important stage of human development. This process is driven by hormonal changes that stimulate growth and development.

Now, a new study is indicating that, in male rats, exposure to blue light may result in early puberty. Blue light is a type of light that is emitted by electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and televisions, as well as by energy-efficient LED lighting.

This is according to a press release published on Saturday.