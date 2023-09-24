Blue light exposure in male rats leads to early puberty

Blue light exposure in male rats leads to early pubertyThe study is the first of its kind on male rats.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 24, 2023 03:59 PM ESTCreated: Sep 24, 2023 03:59 PM ESTscienceRepresentational image of a lab rat.unoL/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Teenagers go through a number of physical, psychological, and emotional changes as they transition from infancy to adulthood through a process known as puberty, which is a normal and important stage of human development. This process is driven by hormonal changes that stimulate growth and development.Now, a new study is indicating that, in male rats, exposure to blue light may result in early puberty. Blue light is a type of light that is emitted by electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and televisions, as well as by energy-efficient LED lighting.This is according to a press release published on Saturday. See Also Related Fossils provide first evidence of puberty onset in ancient marine reptile How Too Much Screen Time Is Affecting Your Child’s Brain Low libido cure: How one injection can transform sex drive A first of its kind studyThe findings of this study, which is the first to examine the relationship between blue light exposure and early puberty in male rats, provide insight into how environmental influences, such as screen time, affect early puberty. The study was led by Turkish researchers from the Ankara Bilkent City Hospital and Gazi University. During the research, 18 male rats, aged 21 days, were divided into three groups of six, each of which received either a normal light cycle, six hours of blue light, or twelve hours of blue light. The animals were then studied for signs of early puberty. The scientists discovered that blue light exposure dramatically accelerated the onset of puberty in the male rats. Previous similar studies have been conducted on female rats but this is the first to consider male ones.“For the first time, we found a direct relationship between blue light exposure and early puberty in male rats,” said lead researcher Dr Aylin Kılınç Uğurlu from Ankara Bikent City Hospital. “Our findings align with our previous work on female rats, which also showed similar effects, thereby providing a more comprehensive view of how blue light may influence puberty in both male and female rats.”Uğurlu added that more research was needed to establish whether the results could be considered valid for humans. “However, we provide an experimental foundation to further investigate the health consequences of ever-increasing screen time in modern society,” said the doctor.Impacting hormonal changesAccording to several past studies, blue light exposure, particularly in the evening, may prevent adolescents from producing enough melatonin. This may have an impact on how well they sleep as well as inducing hormonal changes related to early puberty.Uğurlu and his team will now study the impact of blue light exposure before puberty in adult male and female rats to attempt to comprehend its long-term effects on the animals' reproductive organs and their fertility. “Ultimately, this research could lead to preventative measures and contribute to the ongoing discourse on how modern lifestyles affect physiological development and long-term health,” added the expert.While blue light exposure is a consideration, it is just one of many factors that can influence puberty. To promote healthy development at this crucial life stage, adolescents and their parents should concentrate on leading balanced, healthy lifestyles that include appropriate nutrition, consistent physical activity, and enough sleep.HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Microsoft to cover legal costs for AI-generated contentA "lost world" from a billion years ago discoveredMagnetic fields reveal lost undersea worldsShould police have marijuana tests?How AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflightsNew developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsAutonomous sailing drones deployed to protect marine lifeThis surgical robot can remove brain tumors from childrenAI used to bring stable satellite internet to remote areasHow air quality systems could solve the biodiversity crisis Job Board