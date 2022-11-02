Blue whales off the California coast eat up to 10 million microplastics per day

The results were troubling, to say the least.

In a study published in Nature Communications, Stanford University scientists revealed that the planet's biggest creature, the blue whale, ingested up to 10 million pieces of microplastics per day. And nearly all of it came from the other animals they eat, not from the seawater gulped as the whales lunged to capture fish.

"The unique concern for whales is that they can consume so much," study co-author Matthew Savoca, a postdoctoral scholar at Hopkins Marine Station, Stanford’s marine laboratory on the Monterey Peninsula, said in a statement.

Whales are lower on the food chain, surprisingly

The whales mostly feed 50 to 20 meters below the surface of the ocean, a depth known to contain the highest concentrations of microplastic in the open water. While humpback whales consuming fish such as herring and anchovies ingest an estimated 200,000 pieces of microplastic per day, those eating mostly krill ingest at least one million pieces. Fin whales, which feed on both krill and fish, ingest an estimated three million to 10 million microplastic pieces per day.

"They’re lower on the food chain than you might expect by their massive size, which puts them closer to where the plastic is in the water. There’s only one link: The krill eat the plastic, and then the whale eats the krill," said Savoca.

According to lead study author Shirel Kahane-Rapport, who worked on the research as a PhD student in the Goldbogen Lab at Stanford, the study shows that whales are not getting the right nutrition they require to survive.