BMW's plans to offset EV emissions with cow dung could be greenwashing

However, many claim these efforts are just “greenwashing” as they generate the same environmental impact as fossil fuels, according to an article published by electrek on Friday.

Making an unsupported claim in order to trick customers into thinking a company's products are ecologically beneficial is known as "greenwashing."

According to the report, the Union of Concerned Scientists had this to say about the dairy farmers’ efforts:

“We recognize that the capture and productive use of waste biomethane generated by anaerobic digestion (AD) from manure lagoons is a useful mechanism to mitigate methane pollution and can also replace a small amount of fossil methane use in energy and industrial applications.”

California even has an incentive program introduced in 2011 called the low carbon fuel standard (LCFS) which rewards dairy farmers for converting their methane into energy that can then be sold to other companies.

But the system is not without flaws as it awards credits to farmers at a much higher magnitude than the cost to operate and maintain a methane digester.

Last April of 2021, BMW Group entered a new deal and became the first automaker to begin collaborating with dairy farms in California to offset the charging carbon emissions from its EVs.

BMW North America’s energy services Manager, connected eMobility, Adam Langton, said at the time: