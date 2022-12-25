'Bomb cyclone' hits US on Christmas, more than 200 million affected

"At least 28 people have died," and the "blizzard conditions have left almost 300,000 homes and businesses without power as temperatures plunge to well below freezing," Sky News reported.

"More than 3,000 flights were canceled on Saturday, with some airports closed."

The meteorological word "bombogenesis" refers to an atmospheric pressure drop of at least 24 millibars within a 24-hour period, which is referred to as a bomb cyclone. This indicates that a storm is rapidly intensifying, which might have more disastrous impacts than a storm that is lesser.

All modes of transportation have been affected, including planes, trains, and automobiles. And authorities issued advisories against non-essential travel due to the icy conditions on the roadways, and hundreds of individuals who did venture out ended up trapped in their cars.

The "bomb cyclone" has not just hit major areas of North America but from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico in the south; all remain affected.

Winds gust at 90 mph

The National Weather Service in Montana issued a warning that up to 20.3 cm of snow and 90 mph gusts might fall on the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the neighboring foothills and plains.