Scientists have made an intriguing discovery that could potentially reshape our understanding of meteorites. Unearthed in the Sahara desert of Morocco a few years ago, a dark reddish-brown stone is believed to be a remarkable specimen – a meteorite that was once flung from Earth into space, only to return thousands of years later, remarkably intact.

Presented at the Goldschmidt geology conference in Lyon earlier this month, this unusual rock, officially known as Northwest Africa 13188 (NWA 13188), has captured the attention of geologists worldwide. Early diagnostic tests reveal that the rock's chemical composition aligns with volcanic rock on Earth, however, some of its elements have undergone changes that typically occur when interacting with energetic cosmic rays in space—providing compelling evidence of its extraterrestrial journey.