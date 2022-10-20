A powerful "Borg" DNA makes methane-eating bacteria stranger than ever

But how are these bacteria able to consume the suffocating methane gas? While looking for an answer to this question, in 2021, a team of researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory came across special DNA packets within an anaerobic methane-eating bacteria, Methanoperedens. These DNA packets were surprisingly different from the main chromosome of the bacteria, and they even had the power to boost the metabolic activity of the microorganism.

The researchers named these extrachromosomal elements (ECEs) “Borgs.” Now in a recently published study, they have shed light on the role that Borg DNA plays in methane consumption and various other ecosystem services that the microbes provide.

Borgs are metabolism boosters for the microbes

During their study, the researchers collected samples from anoxic (oxygen-deficient) soils, aquifers, and riverbeds. They were looking for the genes that allowed the methane-eating bacteria to survive and participate in the various natural cycles involving elements like nitrogen and carbon. The researchers identified 19 ECEs or borgs within Methanoperedens that contained genes capable of breaking down methane.

They claim that when it comes to dealing with methane, the ECEs were as powerful as the genome of the microbe. Some Borg DNA packets are so good at consuming methane that all they need is only a cell to express the genes, and they can take care of the rest of the mechanism that is required to perform the task.

While explaining the distinct nature of the ECEs, authors Jill Banfield and Marie Schoelmerich told IE, “Borg DNA is clearly distinct from the main chromosome of microorganisms for several reasons. Borg DNA does not encode ribosomal machinery (the ribosome is the protein synthesis machine of any living organism), nor full metabolic pathways, or energy-conserving systems. Yet they do encode genes that are essential for the central processes of their hosts, indicating that they can augment and expand the metabolic capabilities of them.”

Chloroplast, the special cell organelle in plants that traps sunlight and turns the same into chemical energy through photosynthesis, is believed to have formed as a result of plants engulfing ancient microbes that performed photosynthesis. Similar to this theory, the authors of the current study also assume that Borgs have also resulted from the remains of the many other microbes that were previously consumed by Methanoperedens.