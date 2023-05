Bosons are a class of elementary particles responsible for many of the forces and particles that make up the universe, including light, gluons, and the protons and electrons that make up the matter we see around us.

Some bosons are better understood than others, and while some have been observed, there could be more yet to be discovered. But all of them have one feature in common: they are force-carrying particles, and so they are responsible for mediating the fundamental forces in nature that stitch together all of the matter in the universe as well as mediating important nuclear reactions that give the universe life.