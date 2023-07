The most prevalent cancer treatment is chemotherapy, but a significant drawback of this approach is that it targets both cancer and healthy body cells. This is also why patients who undergo chemo experience numerous side effects ranging from hair fall to fatigue and anemia.

A team of scientists at Israel’s Tel Aviv University (TAU) has discovered a better alternative to chemotherapy. They figured out a way to selectively kill cancer cells in the human body using bacterial toxin (Botox) and mRNA molecules.

They injected toxin mRNA molecules directly into skin cancer tumor cells of animal models, a feat that’s never been achieved before. Surprisingly, this treatment worked.