Bottlenose dolphins use baby talk with their little ones

Previous studies have indicated that dolphins are advanced sentient beings that partake in many activities undertaken by humans. Now, we can add one more to the list: baby talk.

A study published on Monday and reported Tuesday by The Guardian found that female bottlenose dolphins coo their calves, using a kind of high-pitched baby talk. To come to this conclusion, researchers recorded the sounds of 19 mother dolphins in Florida, both when accompanied by their babies and when swimming alone or with other adults.

"Our data provide an example of convergent evolution of motherese in a nonhuman mammal and support the hypothesis that motherese can facilitate vocal learning and bonding in nonhumans as well as humans," the researchers wrote.