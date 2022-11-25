A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the US

Once the amoeba reaches its destination, it starts destroying the brain tissue, causing an infection known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). It destroys the brain tissue by releasing toxic molecules. The immune system tries to fight the infection by sending immune cells and fluid to the brain. The combination of the toxic molecules and the immune response causes brain swelling and death.

With a fatality rate of over 97%, the infection moves quickly after contraction. The initial symptoms include headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting, followed by a stiff neck, confusion, seizures, hallucinations, and coma.

Symptoms can start one to 12 days after exposure, and death usually occurs within about five days. There is no known effective treatment, and a diagnosis almost always comes too late.

Only four of the 154 cases reported between 1962 and 2021 in the U.S. survived the infection. Only about 430 cases have ever been documented globally.

The brain-eating amoeba is spreading further north

While infections from this fatal microorganism are extremely rare, cases do appear to be creeping further north in the U.S.

The pathogen was discovered for the first time in Iowa this summer after a resident swam in a lake the south of the state. Out of precaution, the Iowa Department of Public Health closed the lake's beach for about three weeks.

The second case occurred in August after a child went swimming in the Elkhorn River. The state had never reported a PAM infection before.