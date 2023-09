The brain has been designated as one of the most complex organs of the human body, comprised of features including intelligence, an interpreter of the senses, an initiator of body movement, and a controller of behavior, according to the National Institute of Health.

Now, a recent study discovered that a living model of this three-pound organ sheds light on the mechanisms of how humans understand and experience the world.

A team of researchers from Cortical Labs and The University of Melbourne has determined that when neurons are provided with information about the altering surroundings (task-related sensory input), their behavior changes.