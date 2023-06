Groundbreaking research conducted by a team of Australian scientists suggests that the shape of our brains may affect us more than we think. Nobody wonders if their brain shape is an important parameter. Most people attribute brain size to behaviors even more.

However, it turns out that shape has a more significant impact on our thoughts and behavior than the connections and signals between neurons. While the intricate workings of the brain continue to be a mystery, it has long been believed that our thoughts, feelings, and actions result from the billions of interconnected neurons transmitting signals to one another.