Stanford Medicine researchers have decoded a major biological mechanism contributing to severe depression. Moreover, they have also figured out a potential treatment to improve depression symptoms.

The new study has identified a biomarker for severe depression, which was previously unknown. In people with depression, neural signals between two key regions of the brain appear to travel in the wrong direction as compared to healthy individuals.

"This is the first time in psychiatry where this particular change in a biology—the flow of signals between these two brain regions—predicts the change in clinical symptoms," said Nolan Williams, Williams, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, in an official release.