What triggers the brain surge in the final moments of life? Scientists may have an answer

Is our life replayed in front of our eyes as we die? What activates the brain in the final moments of life? These questions are a long-standing neuroscientific paradox.

Survivors of near-death experiences commonly recall extraordinary moments passing in a flash of seconds — from some experiencing bright lights at the end of a tunnel to others saying their precious life moments replayed in an instant, and some witness floating outside their bodies.

However, it is unclear what causes these brief flashes of light in the final moments of life. Now, a new study has attempted to decode the brain activity that leads to these experiences during death.