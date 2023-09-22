Brainless jellyfish show they can learn from past experience

In an experimental study, scientists have been able to demonstrate that just like humans, jellyfish too can learn from their past experiences. The team from Denmark and Germany trained a certain kind of jellyfish native to the Caribbean Sea, thus called the Caribbean box jellyfish – Tripedalia cystophora – to learn to spot and dodge obstacles.

And it’s a no-brainer that it must use its brain, right? Well, no, because just like most jellyfish, T. cystophora doesn’t possess a single centralized brain. Box jellyfish may lack a brain, but they use two dozen eyes. It has a concentration of neurons in its four eye-bearing sensory structures, which it uses for visual processing and to navigate using landmarks above the water.