A brand new atomic nucleus has just been discovered, claims new study

Atoms make up everything around us. By studying atomic nuclei, scientists gain a deeper understanding of the universe's fundamental building blocks. Additionally, atomic nuclei have implications for particle physics, nuclear energy, medicine, and astrophysics.

Now, scientists have observed a new type of atomic nuclei in an accelerator; 190astatine (190At) is the lightest isotope of astatine, with 105 neutrons and 85 protons.

This study was conducted in the Accelerator Laboratory at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland by Henna Kokkonen as a part of her master's thesis.

Speaking about the discovery, Kokkonen said in a press release, "In my thesis, I analyzed experimental data among which the new isotope was found. During my thesis process and summer internships, I got to know the Nuclear Spectroscopy group's work. Now I am very happy to work in the group towards my Ph.D. degree."