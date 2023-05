Researchers at the University of Southampton in the UK have made a groundbreaking achievement in studying time crystals, a new state of matter that breaks time-translation symmetry.

In 2012, the concept of time crystals was first proposed. It refers to a state of matter where particles are in continuous oscillatory motion. However, discrete time crystals have already been demonstrated in trapped ions, atoms, and spin systems.

Continuous time crystals, on the other hand, exhibit continuous time-translation symmetry but can enter a regime of periodic motion spontaneously, induced by a vanishingly small perturbation.

It has been discovered that this state is only possible in an open system. A continuous quantum-time-crystal state has recently been observed in a quantum system of ultracold atoms inside an optical cavity illuminated with light.