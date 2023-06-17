Breaking heat records: June breaches the 1.5°C global temperature level

The European Union’s climate monitoring unit has sounded the alarm that 2023 could be the hottest year on record, after the global-mean surface temperature surpassed the 1.5°C threshold in the month of June.

“The world has just experienced its warmest early June on record, following a month of May that was less than 0.1°C cooler than the warmest May on record. Monitoring our climate is more important than ever to determine how often and for how long global temperatures are exceeding 1.5 degrees,” said C3S Deputy Director Samantha Burgess.

Remember, that the Paris Agreement on climate change has laid out the plan to limit global warming to below 2°C and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C.