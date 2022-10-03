Japanese scientists produce bright and photostable green fluorescent protein from jellyfish

“However, to our surprise, we were able to increase both the protein’s photostability and its brightness. So we could have our cake and eat it too.”

The scientists used StayGold to photograph the endoplasmic reticulum network and mitochondria in cells with improved spatiotemporal resolution and length of observation, demonstrating its applicability.

The report has drawn a great deal of interest, as evidenced by the fact that over 44 thousand people have accessed it since it was published in late April. The RIKEN BioResource Research Center has the protein available for researchers who want to experiment with it.

Miyawaki and his team plan to look into the mechanism underlying that StayGold can be brilliant and keep bright under illumination.

Abstract

The low photostability of fluorescent proteins is a limiting factor in many applications of fluorescence microscopy. Here we present StayGold, a green fluorescent protein (GFP) derived from the jellyfish Cytaeis Uchida. StayGold is over one order of magnitude more photostable than any currently available fluorescent protein and has a cellular brightness similar to neon green. We used StayGold to image the dynamics of the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) with high spatiotemporal resolution over several minutes using structured illumination microscopy (SIM) and observed substantially less photobleaching than with a GFP variant optimized for stability in the ER. Using StayGold fusions and SIM, we also imaged the dynamics of mitochondrial fusion and fission and mapped the viral spike proteins in fixed cells infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. As StayGold is a dimer, we created a tandem dimer version that allowed us to observe the dynamics of microtubules and the excitatory post-synaptic density in neurons. StayGold will substantially reduce the limitations imposed by photobleaching, especially in the live cell or volumetric imaging.