Brightest gamma-ray burst observed is once-in-10,000-year cosmic event

This illustration shows the ingredients of a long gamma-ray burst, the most common type. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

The brightest ever recorded

A powerful pulse of gamma-ray radiation swept across the Earth and numerous space-based detectors on October 9, 2022. It was formally named GRB 221009A.

Soon after this detection, astronomers turned to powerful telescopes to conduct follow-up observations and determine the GRBs’ origin.

Multiple observations confirmed that the burst was approximately 70 times brighter than anything previously recorded. Scientists also compared it to data from 7,000 GRBs detected by NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope and the Russian Konus instrument on NASA's Wind spacecraft.

“GRB 221009A was likely the brightest burst at X-ray and gamma-ray energies to occur since human civilization began,” said Eric Burns, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Louisiana State University, in a statement.

This contributed to it being dubbed "BOAT or Brightest Of All Time." The signal from GRB 221009A had traveled for approximately 1.9 billion years before reaching Earth.

The Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 revealed the infrared afterglow of the BOAT GRB. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, A. Levan (Radboud University); Image Processing: Gladys Kober

The origin of this burst

Astronomers classify burst sources into two categories: short and long bursts. Short GRBs are caused by neutron stars, whereas long GRBs are caused by the birth of black holes.

This gamma-ray burst lasted more than 300 seconds. As a result, it is classified as a long-duration GRB. Astronomers believe this burst could be a result of the “birth cry of a black hole.”