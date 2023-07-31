British scientists are scouring cathedral roofs. What are they up to?

Scientists from the University of Kent are roaming the roofs of cathedrals spread across the UK. Why? They're in search of cosmic dust, of course.

Over the next couple of months, the scientists will be on the lookout for dust grains that aggregate into dust particles and have accumulated on the roofs of these centuries-old buildings.

The scientists, Dr. Penny Wozniakiewicz and Dr. Matthias van Ginnekento told The Guardian that they want to understand how much material from space reaches Earth and becomes part of the planet or its atmosphere.

According to NASA, Cosmic dust includes interplanetary dust particles (IDP), particles from comets, asteroids, and other bodies generally smaller than 0.1mm in diameter. IDPs are small and decelerate quickly enough when falling into Earth's atmosphere.