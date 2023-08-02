Bronze Age iron weapon made from a meteorite found in Switzerland

Iron use was relatively rare in prehistoric times, and humanity discovered how to extract iron from natural ores much later.

Surprisingly, iron items appeared in the archaeological record around the Bronze Age.

Archeologists have stumbled upon a 19th-century Bronze Age iron arrowhead made of an unexpected material: meteorite.

This iron arrowhead came to light during a concentrated search for ancient meteoritic artifacts at the Natural History Museum of Bern.

As per a new study, the iron artifact was discovered in Mörigen, Switzerland.

Arrowhead consists of the chemical makeup of meteorites

This ancient arrowhead was found in the museum's collection by geologist Beda Hofmann of the University of Bern in Switzerland.