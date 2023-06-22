Brown dwarf hotter than the Sun spotted 1,400 light-years away from Earth

The universe is replete with strange and unusual cosmic objects. Just a few days back, astronomers announced the discovery of the fastest runaway stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

And now they've discovered a scorching planet-like object that's hotter than our Sun.

The observations are led by researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel.

A super hot brown dwarf

The object in the spotlight is WD0032-317B, a brown dwarf located around 1,400 light-years from Earth. Brown dwarfs are stellar objects that are between the size of a giant planet like Jupiter and a small star.

Its mass is estimated to be between 75 to 88 Jupiters.