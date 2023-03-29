A. buceei: Beaver fossil is named after Texan well-liked travel center

As stated in the press statement of the University of Texas at Austin, The name was given by an accidental encounter with a Buc-billboard ee's and the beaver's Texas connection, according to Steve May, a research associate at the UT Jackson Department of Geosciences.

The study describes A. buceei and other, much smaller species of fossil beaver has May as its lead author. Based on bones and archival records in the UT collections, the report, which was published in the journal Palaeontologia Electronica, gives a summary of beaver occurrences along the Texas Gulf Coast from 15 million to 22 million years ago.

A graphic comparing the size of Anchitheriomys buceei with an average North American Beaver and an average man in the United States. University of Texas, Austin

"This is Beaver Country"

In the year 2020, May noticed the Buc-ee's sign written, "This is Beaver Country," as he was traveling down a highway. His mind immediately went to the Texas Vertebrate Paleontology Collections at UT, where he had been examining the fossils of Texas beavers.

Around 15 million years ago, A. buceei inhabited Texas. According to research co-author Matthew Brown, the director of the vertebrate paleontology collections at the Jackson School, it probably wouldn't have appeared all that different from beavers living in Texas now to the untrained eye. Yet size is one significant distinction.

A. buceei was larger than current beavers by around 30 percent, although it was still considerably smaller than the bear-sized beavers that inhabited North America during the last Ice Age.