Bumblebees learn their foraging dance from their fellow insects

In the first experiment, 98.6 percent of box openings were made using the taught method that required the insects to learn from watching their fellow bumblebees. In the second experiment, 97.3 percent of observers used the method they had previously seen in action.

"We tend to overlook the "alien civilizations" formed by bees, ants, and wasps on our planet -- because they are small-bodied and their societies and architectural constructions seem governed by instinct at first glance,” said Chittka.

“Our research shows, however, that new innovations can spread like social media memes through insect colonies, indicating that they can respond to wholly new environmental challenges much faster than by evolutionary changes, which would take many generations to manifest,"concluded Chittka in the press release.

The study was published in PLOS Biology.

Study abstract:

The astonishing behavioural repertoires of social insects have been thought largely innate, but these insects have repeatedly demonstrated remarkable capacities for both individual and social learning. Using the bumblebee Bombus terrestris as a model, we developed a two-option puzzle box task and used open diffusion paradigms to observe the transmission of novel, nonnatural foraging behaviours through populations. Box-opening behaviour spread through colonies seeded with a demonstrator trained to perform 1 of the 2 possible behavioural variants, and the observers acquired the demonstrated variant. This preference persisted among observers even when the alternative technique was discovered. In control diffusion experiments that lacked a demonstrator, some bees spontaneously opened the puzzle boxes but were significantly less proficient than those that learned in the presence of a demonstrator. This suggested that social learning was crucial to proper acquisition of box opening. Additional open diffusion experiments where 2 behavioural variants were initially present in similar proportions ended with a single variant becoming dominant, due to stochastic processes. We discuss whether these results, which replicate those found in primates and birds, might indicate a capacity for culture in bumblebees.