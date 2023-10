Advanced computer simulations have been used to model and understand the perplexing nature of the first galaxies formed soon after the Big Bang.

This latest study is based on some of the initial images of early galaxies taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The images astounded scientists since the early galaxies seemed extraordinarily bright and enormous, and they appeared to have developed quickly after the Big Bang.

Early galaxies in the young cosmos are assumed to be smaller and less massive than the huge galaxies we know today. Furthermore, the brightness of a galaxy is usually connected to its mass.