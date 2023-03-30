Worth buzzing about: urban Honeybees are gathering data on city health

But, sampling this microbiome was a tedious task. Until now.

In a study published in Environmental Microbiome on March 29, scientists recommend employing the humble, urban honeybee, to gain better insights into the microbiome of the cities in which they forage. Turns out, since honeybees are known to look for food daily up to one mile from their hives, they can also help gather samples of microorganisms from their hives.

Diverse genetic data was found in debris at the bottom of the hive

As part of a pilot study, Elizabeth Hénaff and colleagues sampled materials from three hives in New York and found diverse genetic information, including environmental bacteria, in the debris found at the bottom of the hives. Samples of hive debris from Melbourne, Venice, and Tokyo, revealed that each location has a "unique genetic signature" as seen by honeybees, a press release said.

While fungi from wood rot and date palm DNA dominated the genetic data in Venice, the sample in Melbourne contained Eucalyptus DNA. The sample from Sydney showed plant DNA and genetic data from a bacteria that breaks down rubber(Gordonia polyisoprenivorans). Tokyo samples included plant DNA from Lotus and the wild soybean, as well as the soy sauce fermenting yeast Zygosaccharomyces rouxii.

Interestingly, the authors also found genetic material for Rickettsia felis (‘cat scratch fever’), a pathogen spread to humans via cat scratches. "These findings indicate the potential of this as a surveillance method but are currently too preliminary to suggest that this is an effective method of monitoring human diseases," the release said.

The authors also found bee-related microorganisms, whose presence indicates a healthy hive, in the debris. They also found bee pathogens such as Paenibacillus larvae, Melissococcus plutonius, or the parasite Varroa destructor. According to the team, these findings indicate that debris could also be used to assess the overall health of the hives.