Campi Flegrei: Italy's active supervolcano rose 66 feet in last eruption
Scientists, driven by the recent activity of Italy's Campi Flegrei supervolcano complex, investigated its 1538 eruption to gain insights.
| Jul 03, 2023 07:43 AM EST
Created: Jul 03, 2023 07:43 AM EST
The cone and crater of Monte Nuovo produced by the only eruption that took place in historical times in the Campi Flegrei caldera (in 1538). Its formation completely closed the outlet to the sea of Lake Averno (in the background).