Campi Flegrei: Italy's active supervolcano rose 66 feet in last eruption

Italy's steaming supervolcano complex, Campi Flegrei, experienced ground uplift of up to 66 feet (20 meters) before its last eruption, according to a recent study published in Geophysical Research Letters.

Scientists, driven by recent restlessness in the supervolcano complex, studied its 1538 eruption for insight. The new research data and modeling codes may improve future civil protection forecasting and prevention tools.

Mathematical models simulate Campi Flegrei's magmatic system

Campi Flegrei, known as 'burning fields' or 'fiery fields,' is a vast volcanic complex in Naples, Italy. It consists of 24 craters and structures extending from its large caldera near Mount Vesuvius into the Gulf of Pozzuoli.

Over 1.5 million people reside above this underground volcano, with 500,000 living within its seven-mile-long (11 kilometers) caldera, formed by the massive eruption around 39,000 years ago.